Sharon Osbourne Passes Out While COMMUNICATING WITH SPIRITS?! And It's All On Film?!

We’re finally getting more deets on Sharon Osbourne‘s mystery hospitalization from December — and it was possibly due to GHOSTS?!

On Friday, a new teaser for the upcoming Travel Channel show Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror dropped, and it looks like this is the show the mom of three was filming when she was suddenly admitted to the hospital last year! In the clip, the 70-year-old is trying to communicate with the spirits that allegedly reside in Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California — but things take a terrifying turn!

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne is sitting in a chair with headphones and a blindfold in an attempt to sharpen her other senses so she can detect paranormal activity. She says in the empty hotel room:

“Were you here during prohibition?”

It’s at this moment she suddenly falls limp and her head tilts back. The show’s crew then tries to get her attention, but with no luck, saying she’s in a “catatonic state.” They start to get worried, and alert her son Jack Osbourne, who then runs to the room to check on her and shouts:

“Mom? Hey. Hey! Mom! Mom! Hey! Lights on! Now! Now!”

So scary!!

We’re glad Sharon has since recovered and is doing okay — but the fact there’s still no word as to what caused her to pass out is beyond spooky! Maybe this is a sign not to mess with the spirits of Glenn Tavern Inn!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

