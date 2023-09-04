Jack Osbourne Jokes Mom Sharon 'Goes In For A Tune-Up' Plastic Surgery 'Every 5,000 Miles... Like A Car'! OMG!

Gotta hand it to Jack Osbourne… he definitely knows how to get under his momma’s skin!

Along with sister Kelly Osbourne and mom Sharon Osbourne, Jack and the fam have re-started their popular audio show The Osbournes Podcast in recent weeks. And in a new clip from the latest episode, Jack joked about his momma’s infamous and publicly-noted use of plastic surgery throughout the years!

The 37-year-old man took aim at his 70-year-old momma on the show, joking that she goes in for a “tune-up” every couple years to have some major cosmetic or plastic surgery work done on her face or body:

“I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car.”

Jack then added:

“Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up.”

LOLz!!

Sharon took the joke very well, because she laughed about it and replied:

“That’s right. Everybody needs it.”

Interestingly, after Jack asked his mom whether all the cosmetic work was really necessary, Kelly jumped in to support the family matriarch! The 38-year-old replied:

“Yes. Look, I do not want one of those necks which you can flick. That will never happen.”

OMG!

Honestly, we see both sides to this. It’s hilarious that Jack likened it to doing work on a car, because, well… ya know…

But Sharon (and Kelly) aren’t wrong to back it, either! Nobody wants “one of those necks which you can flick” when they get older! Ha!!!

We just have one question, tho: didn’t Sharon say back in April that she was done with plastic surgery forever?! So will the next tune-up never come, or is she back on schedule again?? Just wondering!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Avalon]