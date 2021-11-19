Here's Why Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Suddenly Split!

What happened?!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced they’d called it quits on Wednesday, following two years of dating. The news came out of nowhere, so fans have been scratching their heads ever since wondering what exactly led to this separation.

While the duo has yet to address the reason for their split, a source is now coming forward with some insight into the situation! Speaking to People on Friday, an insider dished the romance ended not with a bang but with a whimper:

“It just wasn’t a relationship that can move forward at this point. It seems the romance just fizzled.”

Really?! That’s it? No big fight, no secret tryst with another singer, just… pfft? Rough!

While the 23-year-old and 24-year-old may have parted ways romantically, they’ve insisted they’ll remain “best friends,” sharing in a joint statement posted to their Instagram Stories:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward Camila and Shawn”

We guess it’s easy to stay friends without a huge blowout breakup. Maybe they just weren’t right for each other? They’re young, it happens.

The longtime friends first started dating in 2019, often sharing very viral (and sometimes controversial) moments of PDA. (Yes, we’re talking about THAT debate-inducing foot kissing photo!)

Almost no one seemed to be having a better time during the COVID-19 lockdown than Shawn, who often gushed about getting to spend undisrupted time with his lady while they quarantined together in Miami. In August, the Canadian crooner told Audacity Check:

“Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.”

As busy pop stars, we can see how the forced break must have really helped to bring them closer together! Could their schedules ramping back up be a cause for the split?? It’s hard to know, though one thing is definite: no matter how mutual the split was, we’re sure the Treat You Better singer is feeling a bit down in the dumps as the holidays approach and he won’t get to bring the Fifth Harmony alum home this year.

Last December, the Grammy winner told People he was “counting down the minutes” until he could spend the holidays with his family and the Havana songstress, even calling her “his person”:

“I don’t know why, but I just know that she is. I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship.”

The compliments didn’t end there. He seemed to have a never-ending list, adding:

“She’s really so brave and courageous in love. I’m constantly learning from her.”

Cabello, for her part, had a lot of great things to say about her former beau too. She spoke with Bustle over the summer, sharing their relationship was full of “sweetness and tenderness,” saying:

“I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way.”

They really seemed so in love! Sad to see things come to end, but at least it wasn’t because of a bigger issue. Some relationships just aren’t meant to last a lifetime.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? We’re sure you’ve got ‘em. Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

