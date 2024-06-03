FAME King Sheeraz Hasan Says 'Saudi Arabia Is The New Hollywood'!

“Saudi Arabia is the new Hollywood” is the title bestowed upon The Kingdom by no less than the FAME King, Sheeraz Hasan during his The Mayman Show guest appearance.

The number one FAME strategist in the world was recently in Saudi Arabia. During the podcast, he declared the country as the new Hollywood. He is on an unstoppable mission to make this happen because he can.

Sheeraz is every bit dedicated to replicating the success he had in Hollywood. His cutting-edge disruption strategies and incomparable publicity stunts have turned A-Listers like Kim Kardashian, Logan Paul, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, and many more into global icons and billionaires.

His tremendous power also had a great effect on the Movers and Shakers in the US. At present, he continues to educate the most distinguished producers, directors, actors, singers, models, and influencers on how to harness FAME to achieve stellar success and (more importantly) sustain relevance.

Alongside making an indelible mark in Hollywood, he also added Dubai as another jewel to his crown. With his unmistakable prominence, he inevitably took over and dominated the whole UAE scene as well. He did so through his groundbreaking activations such as the historic events for Kim Kardashian and Logan Paul at the Dubai Mall. These events drew unprecedented crowds of over 200,000 fans and undivided worldwide media attention.

Communication is the key to be hailed as the FAME King, as according to Sheeraz, “Communication is the only way to get the message out. That’s exactly what I did for an activation for Kim Kardashian where 250,000 fans showed up, the same with Logan Paul where around 300,000 people showed up.”

Clearly, these successes are not enough for Sheeraz, and fortunately for Saudi Arabia, it is the next to be blessed with his cutting-edge vision. Like Hollywood and Dubai, the Kingdom now has the unique opportunity to be raised on the pedestal and hailed as the new epicenter of movies, music, fashion, glamor, flair, sports, business, and FAME — something that Sheeraz can only do.

In a recent appearance on The Mayman Show podcast, Sheeraz unveiled his ambitious plans to bridge Hollywood and Saudi Arabia. His strategy is directed to elevate the country’s creativity landscape to new heights, aligning perfectly with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman‘s Saudi 2030 Vision. Undoubtedly, this should position The Kingdom as the new global hub for innovation.

Sheeraz said, “I’ve never met the Crown Prince MBS yet, but I’m going to meet him as it is one of my goals. What this man and his team have done is great history, such a great history was made.” Sheeraz expressed his deep admiration for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, praising his visionary leadership that paved the way for the dramatic transformation of Saudi Arabia.

Sheeraz’s fervent respects for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman grew stronger as he instilled the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) concept that benefited Saudi Arabia. Sheeraz said, “Man, I love him. He’s Mr. FOMO. He creates so much excitement on the vision of building this,” about MBS’ ability to create ecstatic anticipation.

Sheeraz Hasan’s appearance on The Mayman Show marked the transformative power of Saudi Arabia on all fronts. With the authority he has as the one and only FAME strategist in the world, he is on full steam ahead as he proudly introduces Saudi as the new universal entertainment powerhouse. You can watch the whole podcast (below):

