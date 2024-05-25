Diddy’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Will NOT Be Removed -- Despite Cassie Abuse Video! Here’s Why!

Will Diddy lose his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

For those who don’t know, the embattled rapper received a spot on the iconic attraction in 2008. But as Diddy faces a slew of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and abuse allegations, many people have demanded his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be removed. The calls for the removal only increased when the video of him abusing Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a hotel in 2016 was released this month. However, that won’t be possible to do anytime soon!

On Saturday, a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokesperson told TMZ they have not discussed taking the music mogul’s star out. Even if the organization did or wanted to, they cannot make it happen! What! Why? The chamber explained they have the authority to nominate star recipients, manufacture and install stars upon city approval, and conduct installation ceremonies. However, they ultimately lack the power to remove them!

So despite the seven lawsuits detailing horrific incidents of rape, abuse, and more, sex trafficking investigation, and video proof of him attacking Cassie, the star will remain — no matter what anyone says. Ugh. Do you think Diddy should keep his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

