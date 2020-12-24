Olivia Wilde FIRED Shia LaBeouf For 'Poor Behavior'!

The plot thickens…

As we’ve been reporting, Shia LaBeouf is under some serious scrutiny right now. The actor has never been a stranger to controversy and already had plenty of scandals under his belt. Still, in recent years he was also viewed as something of an artistic savant, especially after writing and starring in Honey Boy, the critically acclaimed film about his troubled youth as a child star.

Last week, though, FKA twigs came forward with the most disturbing allegations yet, descriptions of abuse from when they dated in 2018/2019. The bombshell reveal has caused many to reevaluate their support of the actor. But apparently, his unforgivable actions towards the musician (and other women) aren’t the only things standing in the way of his career renaissance.

The 34-year-old had been cast in Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated follow-up to Booksmart, the thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Shia was later replaced by Harry Styles, due to what was reported at the time as “scheduling conflicts.”

On Thursday, however, Variety claimed that the Disney alum was actually FIRED from the film. The outlet wrote:

“Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him.”

(We’ll just say it right now — it’s almost never really “scheduling conflicts.” Have you seen how many movies Margot Robbie is churning out? Actors can make it work. If you ever see that an actor has “scheduling conflicts,” you can safely knock off the “scheduling” part and just assume it was some other kind of “conflict.”)

A Variety source said the Don’t Worry Darling team found Shia “off-putting,” especially the director, who apparently has a “zero a**hole policy” on her set. (Good policy!) The insider added:

“He is not an easy guy to work with.”

Nor to date apparently…

Wilde was one of many to express support for Twigs after her allegations came to light, reposting the New York Times article to her Instagram Story with the caption “love, respect, and support, @fkatwigs.”

While the Transformers star did dispute some of the accusations against him, he acknowledged his hurtful actions in a statement to the Times. He shared:

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

His attorney Shawn Holley told Variety:

“Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

In the meantime, Shia continues to pack on the PDA with new GF Margaret Qualley, neither of whom seem too ruffled by the troubling allegations — publicly, anyway. After their recent LAX makeout, they were seen locking lips once again on Wednesday night while out stargazing. (See the pics HERE.)

It’s always been hard to get a read on Shia LaBeouf, but we’re definitely perplexed by the strategy of flaunting your new young girlfriend at every turn while claiming to be seeking intense inpatient treatment behind the scenes. Whatever’s going on here, we hope he really does get the help he needs and faces responsibility to those he has hurt.

