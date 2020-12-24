Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly 'Already Head Over Heels' For Malik Beasley!

It’s the holiday season, and love is all around us…

Forget the Love Actually reference, though, because we’re actually talking about Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley! That’s right: the former Real Housewives of Miami star is apparently crazy about the Minnesota Timberwolves athlete — and all this only weeks after their controversial relationship was first revealed to the public!

Speaking to Us Weekly about the 46-year-old former reality star and one-time BFF to Kim Kardashian West, an insider revealed that Larsa is catching SERIOUS feelings for her new man, saying:

“Larsa is already head over heels for Malik. She’s in all the way and sees a future with him.”

A future?? WOW!

A month ago, the 24-year-old NBA star was (apparently not-so-happily) married to Montana Yao, with their son Makai at home. Fast forward just four weeks, and he’s booted Montana from their home and gone all-in on Larsa… and she’s already head over heels?! That’s quite the risk, putting it all out there like that…

And we’re not even the only ones who think so! Even the reality TV alum’s friends are warning her she’s moving too fast with somebody she doesn’t know well enough!

The insider added:

“[Larsa’s] friends are telling her to take it slow and really get to know him before she jumps into this serious relationship, but it’s too late.”

No kidding!

And while we wouldn’t wish this on anybody, it feels like we should bring it up all the same: if he cheats with you, he’ll cheat on you. Isn’t that how the old saying goes?!

Again, we’re not wishing ill on Larsa… we’re just bringing up the point that it feels kind of risky to go all-in on a man who just abruptly left his wife for you! And, oh, by the way, all while that man is also pleading guilty to violent charges in court?! Really??

Larsa, girl, what are you doing?!

Alas, it would seem that the heart wants what it wants… at least judging by Larsa’s social media activity lately, it’s pretty clear to see her life has been turned upside down by her new man. Maybe if these two can make it through this scandal, they can make it through anything?

Still, “head over heels” is quite the way to describe their relationship after just one month together and one marriage wrecked. Too soon? Feels forced? Or do these two really have a crazy connection and the rest of us just don’t get it?!

Sound OFF with whatever you think here, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Malik Beasley/Instagram]