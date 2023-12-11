Sia Undergoes Liposuction To Regain 'Confidence' After Recent Weight Gain

Sia is keeping it real!

The musician took to X (Twitter) on Saturday to fill her fans in on a personal change she was undergoing — and it’s SO refreshing considering most celebs would never admit to this! Getting candid about recent weight gain, the 47-year-old singer revealed she was having liposuction done to feel more confident in her body. She wrote:

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today.”

Whoa!

Related: Nicki Minaj’s 2022 Met Gala ‘Fit ‘Cemented’ Need For A Breast Reduction

The main reason the Australian decided to tell her followers was so they didn’t get the wrong impression about her sudden change in appearance, she candidly noted:

“Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again ( )that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise. I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues. Pray for me please! I love you, keep going!”

Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again (????)that… — sia (@Sia) December 10, 2023

While it’s rare for an A-lister to open up about their plastic surgery, this is nothing new for the Cheap Thrills hitmaker. Despite the fact she usually covers up in oversized clothes and wigs, back in October, the Music director strutted her stuff at the Daytime Beauty Awards to show off her new facelift. Always trying to stay transparent — we love to see it! She’s doing what she wants with her body (as she should!) — but also making sure any possibly impressionable fans don’t get the wrong idea! Amaze!

As mentioned, she went into surgery over the weekend and there’s been no update from her since. We hope she’s recuperating well! Thoughts? Let us know (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]