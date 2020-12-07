Sienna Miller Says She Doesn't Remember 6 Weeks Of Her Life Due To 'Shock' Of Jude Law's Infamous Nanny Cheating Scandal!

The early 2000s was a golden age for celeb gossip and the paparazzi — but if you were on the other side, the experience was less than pleasant.

Sienna Miller can attest to that, possibly better than anyone. Already labeled a “party girl” by the press, her life came under further scrutiny when her then-fiancé Jude Law cheated with his children’s nanny. At the same time that she was being dogged by the British media, Miller was also starring in a high-profile production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It in London’s West End.

Related: Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Regrets Cheating On Sharon In The Past

The actress reflected on the turbulent time in a new interview with The Daily Beast. She told the outlet:

“That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do. It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior. They knew where I would be every night.”

The experience was so traumatic, she’s actually mentally blocked much of that period of her life. She shared:

“There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything.”

The 21 Bridges star, who eventually won a huge settlement against tabloid News of the World for hacking her phone, continued:

“I’m pretty resilient. There were moments where it came close to making me really feel crazy, and it was incredibly aggressive. The way I managed it was to get really litigious, start suing. I secretly recorded paparazzi on a lighter that was a camera, and got a privacy act taken to a high court to get the law changed in England, which essentially means that if I’m anywhere or coming out of anywhere where I can expect privacy they’re not allowed to take my photo.”

Related: Malik Beasley’s Wife Files For Divorce After His Date With Larsa Pippen!

She added:

“It was a long battle, and I think I was really paranoid. There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work, which I always took very seriously. It ate everything else. I look back on it and wonder how I did get through it — but I did.”

Wow! What an amazing story — we’re awed that Sienna was able to emerge from that experience stronger and wiser. Good for you, girl!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Z.Tomaszewski]