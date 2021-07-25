Simone Biles Is ‘So Proud’ Of Fellow Gymnast MyKayla Skinner After Failing To Qualify In Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles offers support to fellow Team USA gymnast MyKayla Skinner after her Olympic journey and career came to an abrupt end.

ICYMI, the 24-year-old athlete completed as an individual competitor in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics for the first time on Sunday. To continue in the games, she needed to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two US gymnasts. Sadly, she placed 10th. Following the event, Skinner took to Twitter on Sunday to express her sadness over how her last Olympic journey panned out, writing:

“Heart broken but feeling sooo humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You have all brought me to tears thanks for being my biggest cheerleaders! Love u all [kiss emoji] xoxo myk. #NeverGiveUp.”

We cannot even imagine how hard it must be — especially after working at the sport for so long! In case you didn’t know, Skinner competed as an alternate at the 2016 Olympics before becoming a competitive athlete and student at the University of Utah. She actually left college in her junior year to battle it out for a spot at this year’s games. And after qualifying as an Olympian at the beginning of July, MyKayla announced that she planned to retire following the competition. She said at the time, per Us Weekly:

“The Olympics this summer will mark my last gymnastics competition before I officially retire. I have nothing but good things to say about Utah Gymnastics, from the organization, the athletes, the fans, to Coach Tom and the staff. I will return to finish my degree and graduate at the U, and will forever be a Red Rock.”

This makes yesterday’s results even more heartbreaking! Biles, who will continue to compete in the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday, praised her fellow “grandma” for all the hard work she has put in, saying:

“So proud of this one. No one understands the hardwork and dedication it takes to come back from collegiate gymnastics & make an Olympic team. You did the damn thing! Thanks for reminding us that grandma’s can do it too! Thanks for keeping gym light hearted and fun! I love you Ms. Olympian.”

To which, MyKayla responded:

“Couldn’t have asked for a better grandma to train with the last two years. Thanks for pushing me and supporting me through it all. I love you sooo dang much! OG’s for life!! Now go do your thang GOAT.”

We love to see women supporting women! Reactions to MyKayla Skinner’s sudden exit from the games, Perezcious readers? What have been your thoughts on the Olympics so far? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Simone Biles/Instagram]