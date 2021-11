Not only is making it in the music industry hard, but sustaining is also very hard!

Edie Brickell has had a great and long career, and she’s still making tunes!

Sing To Me Willie is a song that perhaps can best be described as Americana.

It features Willie Nelson and it is very Texas and delightful!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Edie Brickell!