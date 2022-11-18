R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 28 After Battle With Pulmonary Fibrosis

R&B singer B. Smyth has died.

The up-and-coming musician, whose real name was Brandon Smith, passed away on Thursday after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was just 28 years old.

The recording artist’s older brother, Denzil, revealed the sad news to B. Smyth’s Instagram followers in a post published on Thursday afternoon. In the clip, Denzil explains his little brother died of respiratory failure after a battle with the lung disease.

B. Smyth first rose to fame on YouTube and found viral hits with songs like Might Cuff You, Ride Good, Leggo, and Creep. Before his death, the singer dropped what ended up being his final single, Twerkaholic, Pt. 2 — which he released from his hospital bed.

Denzil explained in the IG video that the late young man was loving the excitement for his newest track before he succumbed to the disease:

“My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single. While he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face. So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.”

It sounds like he had a lot of happiness in his final days…

Mourning the loss of his little brother, Denzil added:

“Being with him most of the time, he was talking about how much he loved his fans and how much his fans loved him. He would always want to do his best to put out the best content.”

You can watch Denzil reveal his brother’s passing, and explain how much he appreciated the support he received from fans during his life, in the video (below):

Over on his own Instagram account, Denzil added another memorial to his brother.

The grief-stricken brother wrote in part (below):

“ITS BEEN A TOUGH JOURNEY AN U FOUGHT HARD BRO, I KNO YOUR NEAR CUZ I CAN STILL FEEL YA PRESENCE I CAN STILL HEAR YA VOICE I CAN EVEN PICK UP ON YA SCENT… IM JUS AT PEACE THAT YOU NO LONGER HAVE TO SUFFER BRO… THIS TRAGIC SITUATION HAS ME COMPLETELY TORN ME IN TWO”

Such a sad situation.

We send our condolences to Brandon’s family, friends, and loved ones.

Rest In Peace…

