Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Remembers Garrison As A 'Caring Brother' To Her Daughter In Emotional Post

Christine Brown is paying tribute after the horrible loss of a family member.

Of course, we’re talking about 25-year-old Garrison Brown — the late son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown — who died in an apparent suicide in the city of Flagstaff, Arizona earlier this week. Authorities there announced that they’d found Garrison’s body in his home in the northern Arizona city. Suicide has since been deemed the likely cause by cops. On Tuesday, Janelle spoke out about the unimaginable loss. And now, Christine is doing the same.

Taking to Instagram late on Thursday night, Christine referenced her own daughter Truely in a touching memorial post that honored Garrison’s life. Along with a video clip of the two siblings building a flowerbed together, Christine wrote:

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We’ll miss him forever.”

You can see the full video for yourself (below):

So, so sad.

As we’ve reported, Sister Wives will show footage of its stars grappling with Garrison’s unexpected death in forthcoming episodes of the show. So, sadly, we’ll see quite a bit more regarding how hard this has been on the Brown family and their loved ones. Ugh. We continue to send our condolences.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

