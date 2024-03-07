Sister Wives Will Air Footage Of Aftermath Of Garrison Brown's 'Unexpected Death' In Next Season?!

Sounds like fans are going to get a raw look inside the aftermath of Garrison Brown’s death in the next season of Sister Wives.

In the days following Janelle and Kody Brown’s son’s death, the family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of the 25-year-old. But it sounds like they’re ultimately planning to share the unimaginably difficult time with viewers.

On Tuesday, an insider told The US Sun cameras will continue to roll for Season 19 of the show despite the family tragedy:

“The family is normally always filming — whether it’s actual cameras or on their phones. As sad as it is, his unexpected death came during the timeline of filming.”

Wow. Sharing such a tragic and deeply personal tragic time with the world would undoubtedly take a lot… We hope they aren’t being pressured to do so. They should have as much time to grieve in privacy as they need.

Of course, it makes sense TLC would want to cover Garrison’s passing. Fans of the show became particularly invested in his storyline when he and his father Kody began feuding last season, so the insider feels the network will want to continue to show how their dynamic played out:

“TLC is going to want to continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to him. I can’t imagine any of this won’t be filmed. I just don’t know how far this will go and how deep the family will get.”

We hope they’re treated with all the most respect if they’re going to be filming… Such a heartbreaking time for them all.

What do you think about cameras continuing to roll during this time? Let us know in the comments down below.

