Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reflects On Last Christmas -- And Final Family Photo -- With Late Son Garrison

Janelle Brown is thankful for all the memories with her son Garrison Brown.

Days after his tragic death, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reflect on the last Christmas she got to share with the 25-year-old. During it, they got the chance to take one final picture with the entire family. Janelle wrote:

“I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken.”

Related: Sister Wives Will Air Footage Of Aftermath Of Garrison’s Death In Next Season?!

In the snapshot, Janelle could be seen posing in a yard with her grandchildren and kids — including Garrison, Logan Brown, Hunter Brown, Gabriel Brown, Savannah Brown, and Madison Brown. Everyone had big smiles on their faces as they looked at the camera. See the photo (below):

A beautiful family picture. As you know, it has been a hard week for Janelle and her ex Kody Brown. Earlier this week, Garrison died by an apparent suicide at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. As we previously reported, Janelle became concerned for her son after he sent a troubling text message to several people. When Garrison suddenly stopped responding, she asked Gabriel to check on him at his place. Unfortunately, his younger brother found him dead on Tuesday morning. Heartbreaking…

We continue to send our condolences to Janelle and the rest of the Brown family as they mourn this devastating loss.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via TLC/YouTube]