Justin Bieber CALLED OUT For Sending Madison Beer ‘Flirty’ Message Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles!

Well, this doesn’t look great…

Justin Bieber is taking heat for sending Madison Beer a “flirty” message amid rumored marriage troubles with Hailey Bieber!

On Wednesday, Madison celebrated her 25th birthday by sharing several snapshots on Instagram from her latest concert, during which she was surprised with a big cake on stage. But it was a comment from JB that really caught attention! The Holy crooner quickly wished his protégé a happy birthday, writing “Hbd” alongside a party face emoji, a melting face emoji, a smiling face with open hands emoji, and a heart eyes emoji! Look (below)!

At least he didn’t toss in a flame emoji or we’d REALLY be worried now! LOLz!

But fans — and especially supporters of the Rhode founder — were shocked by the cheeky comment, arguing on Reddit:

“Every emoji he did was fine until [the heart-eye emoji]. I’m pissed off on Hailey’s behalf” “Sure [the heart-eye emoji] can be used platonically, but it’s also very widely used for flirting, and quite obviously so” “People say he posts the heart-eye emoji a lot, but to me the egregious one is the melting one. Even without the heart eyes the melting to a pretty lady’s picture is definitely flirtatious.” “Hailey is screaming crying throwing up rn” “Leaving emojis on someone’s picture isn’t that big of a deal to me, but it is weird that he does that and openly comments/ supports other women but hasn’t been on his wife’s photos, especially with all the divorce rumors”

Oof! That last one is a big red flag!

The Baby artist has indeed stayed incredibly quiet about the state of his marriage — even as rumors get worse and worse! Late last month, divorce speculation was at an all-time high after the model’s father Stephen Baldwin re-posted a plea for prayers for the couple. A TMZ source claimed the lovers are dealing with a private matter and that Hailey was furious that her dad made it so public.

The 27-year-old socialite has hit back at all the drama several times, including on her IG Story earlier this week when she insisted all the rumors “come from the land of delusion.” But the fact that her hubby hasn’t spoken out is a little troublesome!

FWIW, though, the Grammy winner and younger songwriter go WAY back. He helped Madison gain fame after discovering her when she was just 13. So maybe these emojis were born out of a true, deep friendship and weren’t meant to be romantic? Or maybe they are a sign of something more…

What do YOU think?! Sound OFF (below)!!

