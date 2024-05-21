Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Describes Emotional First Mother's Day Since Son Garrison's Tragic Death

Janelle Brown spent her Mother’s Day grieving.

On Monday, the Sister Wives star got candid about her first Mother’s Day since her and Kody Brown’s son Garrison tragically died by suicide back in March. She posted a picture on Instagram of a homemade pie with the lead-in, “Mother’s Day, Grief and Strawberry Rhubarb Pie.” She wrote:

“Mother’s Day was surprisingly emotional for me. It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special everyday. Especially since they became independent adults and weren’t home all the time. But this year was different”

Ugh, so sad. You can tell how much she’s still hurting just from those few lines. The 55-year-old continued:

“All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie. Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined. Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bitter sweet.”

That poor momma! Maybe “randomly” finding that rhubarb at the farmer’s market was Garrison’s way of showing her he was with her on the special day?

She concluded her heartbreaking post:

“I love you honey and miss you every day”

We feel so deeply for Janelle. We hope her other kids continue to be there for her every day and that they held her tight on Mother’s Day.

