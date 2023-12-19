Sister Wives' Meri Brown Has 'Hope' To Find Love & Marry Again After Leaving Kody!

Meri Brown is ready to find her happily ever after!

On Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One, Kody Brown‘s ex revealed she’s not going to give up on love just because of the messy end of her polygamous marriage! While speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan, she said:

“I have hope that I will find somebody to share my life with, yeah.”

Later on in the show, the host even asked her if she’d be open to the idea of getting married again, to which the 52-year-old excitedly responded:

“Yeah, I do! I hope to. I hope to find somebody who loves and accepts the person that I am. And cherishes me and knows my heart and likes it.”

Aww… she deserves all that and more!

The TLC star is so ready to find her future love, in fact, she’s even got some fantasies about what she wants him to be like! She said she’d like someone “tall”, adding that she’d “be good” with a man who’s six feet tall. She also revealed her celeb crush “always has been” Matthew McConaughey.

So to any McConaughey lookalikes out there — Meri is alright, alright, alright with you giving her a shout! Ha!

All in all, the reality TV personality hopes to find her true love just like her former sister wife Christine Brown found her “soulmate” in David Woolley. And we hope she can do just that!

[Image via TLC/YouTube]