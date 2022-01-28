Snooki Admits Her & Jionni Are Still Co-Sleeping With Their Kids -- It’s 'Hard' To Find One-On-One Time With Each Of Them!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi knows that being a momma isn’t an easy job!

During an appearance on the Parents’ We Are Family podcast this week, the 34-year-old television personality had an honest AF conversation about the difficulties of parenthood. While Snooki said she tries her best to “do it all,” she admitted it can be hard to find some one-on-one time with each of her three children: 2-year-old son Angelo James, 6-year-old daughter Giovanna, and 9-year-old son Dominic. She shared:

“The hard part, I think with having more than one kid in general, is just trying to figure out times and making sure that you’re spending a good amount of time with each kid and not just all together. Because I feel like that’s important for every kid.”

What impacts the fam’s quality time with each other? The Jersey Shore star revealed she hangs out with Giovanna the most since she “co-sleeps with her” while her husband Jionni LaValle “co-sleeps” with Dominic. Snooki also noted that her kiddos busy and overlapping schedules are a huge factor, too, explaining:

“My husband sleeps with my son and the baby just sleeps in the crib. So I’m with my daughter a lot from sleeping, and then also I take her to cheer and then my son Lorenzo does soccer. I try and go there too, but it’s the same time as Giovanna’s practice and then they’re in school and all of that.”

Still, the MTV personality tries her best to give her full, undivided attention to each of them wherever possible:

“It’s hard to figure out when I’m going to spend time with each kid. So it’s usually in a group, but I try my hardest … I try my best to do it all. But it’s hard.”

As long as your trying your best, that is all that matters! Don’t be too hard on yourself, gurl! When the family is all together, she noted elsewhere in the interview that she is “definitely a silly mom” most of the time:

“For the most part, I feel like I try and be a fun, cool mom. And my husband, I would say the same. He’s always wrestling with the kids and they’re always cracking up with him, having a good time.”

However, this doesn’t mean Snooki and Jionni don’t have instances where they slip into their serious modes:

“But we have our moments where we’re like, ‘Cut the s**t. It’s time to stop.’ But I think overall, I would say we’re fun parents.”

We bet! Thoughts on Snooki’s candid conversation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments! You can also listen to her entire interview on the We Are Family pod (below):



