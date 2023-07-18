Snooki & JWoww’s Daughters Are ‘Exact Replicas’ Of The Reality TV Stars In ‘Twinning’ Pics -- Look!

The meatballs don’t fall far from the Shore house.

Jersey Shore fans, get ready to usher in a whole new era of shenanigans, as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley have seemingly cloned themselves… Just kidding! But their daughters are undoubtedly lookalikes!

The Snooki Shop founder took to Instagram Saturday to show off a carousel of pics of her and bestie Jenni on mom duty as their daughters had some fun in the sun! In the first snap, Nicole smiled as she held her 8-year-old daughter Giovanna’s shoulders, while Jenni did the same for her 9-year-old Meilani. And in true sassy fashion, the youngsters posed in peace signs and duck lips! So cute!

Snooki then offered a solo shot of the girls in the same pose, before adding a couple more shots of them cheesin’ in the pool. So fun! She captioned the post:

“Twinning all day. @jwoww”

See (below):

“Twinning” doesn’t even do it justice — their daughters seriously look like carbon copies! And fans seem to think so too! In the comments, IG users wrote things like:

“You guys made exact replicas of yourselves” “Literally mini Snooki & [JWoww] “Y’all literally gave birth to yourselves so cuteeee” “I can only imagine 20 years from now these two being on a jersey shore reboot: fist pumping minis”

Ha! We’re sure the momma bears will want to keep their daughters as FAR away from the Jersey Shore as possible after their own experiences there… LOLz! But it’s so cute that they’re BFFs, just like their moms are!

Snooki also shares sons Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 4, with husband Jionni LaValle, while JWoww also shares 7-year-old son Greyson with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

What do YOU think of the pics, Perezcious readers? Do you see the resemblance? Let us know in the comments down below!

