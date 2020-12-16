Sofia Richie & Matthew Morton Are Over Already? The Relationship Has 'Simmered'

Young love — it can burn so bright and fast when you’re dating someone in your own generation!

Sofia Richie’s post-Scott Disick rebound relationship has apparently come to an end. The model began seeing businessman Matthew Morton, 27, shortly after her split from the reality star, and TBH, we were happy to see Sofia with someone more age appropriate! Sadly, the relationship wasn’t meant to last, as an E! News source has confirmed things are pretty much over between the pair.

Related: Sofia Supports Olivia Jade’s Red Table Talk Appearance

The insider reported the relationship “cooled down” in the weeks following their November PDA. They explained:

“They weren’t seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered. Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren’t ready for something serious.”

It sounds like there are no hard feelings, though, as the source said Lionel Richie’s daughter still texts Morton “here and there, but [they] haven’t made plans for the holidays or seen each other.”

We have to admit, we totally support Sofia keeping things breezy and casual right now. She’s only 22 years old and just got out of a three year relationship (with a guy 15 years her senior). We hope she takes some time to enjoy the single life and have the kind of fun your early twenties are meant for!

Plus, based on her recent cryptic poetry posts on Instagram, girl is still processing her breakup with Scott. It can’t help that the Talentless founder moved on with someone Sofia “grew up with” — who’s three years younger, no less. Another source recently told Entertainment Tonight:

“Sofia was a bit hurt that Scott was flaunting his relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin so freely. Scott has been preoccupied with Amelia and Scott is the type of guy who can’t be alone and always needs someone there.”

Related: Tristan Thompson Already Spotted Out With Mystery Woman In Boston!?

Based on the KUWTK star’s social media, though, he appears to be all about ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids. He recently shared a gushing ‘gram professing his love for Kourt and calling her the “best baby maker in town.”

Lest we get our hopes up (again), sources have insisted his baby momma has no desire to get romantically involved with her former flame. On top of that, she’s also totally chill with him pursuing 19-year-olds. The ET insider shared:

“Kourtney isn’t bothered that Scott is hanging out with Amelia Gray Hamlin and is so far past thinking about him in a romantic way. She knows Scott better than anybody and she is supportive.”

What a tangled web of romantic encounters the KarJenners have woven! Probably for the best that Sofia has extracted herself from it.

[Image via Sofia RIchie/Scott Disick/Instagram & YouTube]