Sofía Vergara Poses Nude To Promote Her New... Coffee Brand!

WOW, Sofía Vergara! Talk about a morning pick-me-up!

On Instagram Monday, the 51-year-old actress threatened to break the internet with a photo in which she posed COMPLETELY NUDE! And it was all to advertise… coffee??

The jaw-dropping picture shows the Colombia native laying in a pile of coffee beans, with her modesty only just barely covered. In the caption, she teased the release of her newest business endeavor by writing:

“#tb soon enough you’ll be saying Dios Mío too???? @diosmiocoffee”

See the post (below):

HAWT!

Wait, did she say that was a throwback? Yes, apparently this is a vintage Sofía pic she photoshopped to make it all about coffee. Ha! Wild choice! What a racy coffee campaign… but no one in the comments is complaining! Fans zoomed to the replies to let the Griselda star know their thoughts, writing:

“I like coffee all of a sudden” “Yasss! I coffee and Sofia!” “Coffee is painful for me, but I’ll endure the pain for this…” “I LITERALLY SCREAMED “DIOS MÍO” FROM THE MOMENT I SAW THIS OMG CAN’T WAIT”

It certainly worked to get her coffee some extra attention! The brand, called ¡Dios Mio! Coffee, promises to celebrate Latina women and female coffee growers around the world. The Colombian coffee company’s bio boasts:

“The Coffee @sofiavergara dreamed of as a tribute from Latina women to the world”

It’s safe to say Sofía has everyone’s eyes on her now! What do U think of this new campaign, Perezcious readers? Is it too much or good marketing? Sound OFF (below).

