Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Getting Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis At Just 28 Years Old

Sofia Vergara opened up about a difficult time over the weekend, and she did so for a good cause.

The Modern Family alum was one of the hosts for the seventh biennial Stand Up To Cancer telecast on Saturday, alongside Anthony Anderson, as well as Ken Jeong and his wife, Dr. Tran Ho. (This year’s telecast was produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth.) During the event, the Colombian native shared her own personal story of being diagnosed with and battling thyroid cancer.

The 49-year-old has kept her cancer battle relatively quiet throughout her career, opening up a decade ago about how “scary” that time was and how she has kept up her optimism through trauma. During her section of the event, however, she explained further about the diagnosis she received more than twenty years ago. The America’s Got Talent recalled:

“At 28 years old during a routine doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and finally told me I had thyroid cancer. When you’re young and you hear that word ‘cancer,’ your mind goes to so many places but I tried not to panic and I decided to get educated.”

Getting that news so young. It must have been terrifying! The actress continued:

“I read every book and found out everything I could about it. I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and most importantly, my family. I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together.”

Reflecting on current events — particularly the coronavirus crisis — she added:

“We have all witnessed the power of coming together just this past year. Scientists around the globe collaborated in unprecedented ways to develop the COVID-19 vaccine in record time. Human rights activists took to the streets all over the world to support social justice and equality. And people everywhere step up to support small business and entrepreneurs in their communities.”

Connecting these recent struggles to the ongoing campaign for cancer research, she concluded:

“We’re better together, and if we’re going to end cancer, it’s going to require a team effort.”

What a powerful message. And one that’s more important than ever as personal health took center stage during the pandemic. We appreciate Sofia sharing her story with all of us.

Ch-ch-check out Sofia in the full Stand Up To Cancer telecast (below):

