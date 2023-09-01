Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sin City

Going To A Steakhouse And Not Getting A Steak Because...

Some influencers judge Perez because he doesn’t carry around a big light to film my videos when he hits up local restaurants. And we don’t care! When we go out to enjoy a meal we want to have a good time and Perez is also mindful of the comfort of others. We don’t want to annoy fellow patrons with a bright light! Sonoma Cellar at @SunsetStation in Las Vegas gave us fancy and classic and comforting! Everything we wanted and needed from this daddy’s night out!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 01, 2023 11:21am PDT

Share This