Sophia Bush Says 'No More Settling' While Reflecting On 2023 That 'Built, Broke, & Betrayed' Her

New year, new Sophia Bush!

On Tuesday, the One Tree Hill alum got real about 2023 — and what to expect from her in 2024! In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress shared a snap of herself walking down a dirt path and wrote a cryptic message in the caption:

“What a year. My whole life I’ve heard the saying ‘put your own oxygen mask on first’ and this year I learned what it meant. This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive.”

Wow! Some heavy statements there!

The 41-year-old, who got caught up in cheating rumors following her split with husband Grant Hughes, went on to say she’s “not settling” anymore:

“No more playing small. No more turning my back on myself. No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?’ This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin. I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming. This year taught me to listen to myself and no one else. To let go of expectation that wounds and grasp possibility that frees. To not care about optics and instead invest in honesty. The truest and deepest and purest kind.”

Sophia even acknowledged how the past year changed her image, especially to her fans, but she’s determined to get back to herself:

“This year sent me inward. More than I’ve ever been. It took me out of relationship with many of you but put me back into relationship with myself. I hope you are all doing well, but for this quiet and deeply personal experience I am supremely grateful.”

The Chicago P.D. star reflected on how people work in “waves”, and said sitting on the back burner for a while actually helped her connect with herself again:

“Watching from the rear these past months has been a gift. It has been rest and reclamation … This year the pages of Maggie Smith’s book saved my life. This year I started writing again. Almost every day. I found my inner voice, and got quiet enough to listen to it. This year I slowed down; first because illness forced me to. Second because recovery required more stillness. In that way both sickness and healing are a gift. For those gifts I am so grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you to this life for teaching me. Thank you, thank you, thank you to this year that changed everything.”

Wrapping up her post, she said 2023 was her “deepest learning season yet”, but she’s excited to see what the future has in store. You can read her full post (below):

It definitely sounds like she’s learned a lot and looked in the mirror often over the past year. A lot has changed, especially in regards to her personal relationships. It looks like 2024 is officially the start of her new life — presumably with Ashlyn Harris still by her side! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

