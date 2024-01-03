Bad Bunny Awkwardly Avoids Questions About His Relationship Status Following Kendall Jenner Split! WATCH!

Bad Bunny has a lot to say about his relationship status — without actually saying anything at all!

Weeks after news broke that the Puerto Rican rapper and his supermodel ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner broke up, he’s getting his feelings out on film! In a new music video for his hit song No Me Quiero Casar, which originally dropped back in October and translates to “I don’t want to get married,” the 29-year-old not-so-subtly dodged questions about his relationship status.

Related: Kendall ‘Heartbroken’ Over Bad Bunny Breakup!

The video, which debuted on his YouTube channel on Sunday, saw Bunny at a crowded New Year’s Eve party mingling with guests and relatives curious to know when he’s getting married. He charmingly talked his way out of the questions, until one woman in particular asked him:

“And the girlfriend? Did you bring her?”

To this, the rapper, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, responded by shushing her for SECONDS on end! LOLz! That question had to have hit a little too close to home in the wake of his split from The Kardashians star!

Ch-ch-check out the nearly 10-minute video (below):

It’s not clear when exactly the exes broke up, but suspicion began to rise in November when Kenny posted a cryptic caption on Instagram mentioning:

“What’s meant for me, will simply find me”

Insiders later confirmed to People in mid December that the two had parted ways.

Who knows if this music video was shot before or after that, but with how relevant it is to his current situation, we’re going to guess after!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Bad Bunny/YouTube & Kendall Jenner/Instagram]