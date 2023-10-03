Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take BIG Step Toward Peace -- Before NASTY Trial!

Things are *maybe* looking up for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

It appears they’ve taken an important step towards ending their divorce battle as amicably as possible, but it doesn’t mean it won’t still be messy!

On Tuesday, a Manhattan judge ruled the couple will go to trial over the custody and living arrangements of their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. This will take place on January 2, 2024.

Apparently, the Game of Thrones alum wanted things wrapped up by the new year. She appeared virtually (while the Jonas Brothers star skipped the whole thing), and her attorneys argued for a trial date ASAP because she “has work obligations in the U.K.” beginning in January. Since her children can’t leave New York at the moment, she’d like this to be sorted out before then. Her team believed the trial would last just two days.

Joe’s team, on the other hand, wanted the opposite — he wanted the trial date pushed back since he doesn’t finish his current tour until December 9. The exes are also set for an in-person hearing amid their divorce on December 14, so it’ll be a busy time. And when it comes to the custody trial, he’s prepared to FIGHT! His camp asked to double the length of the trial — to at least four days — to hash things out since they have several witnesses to call to the stand. Damn!!

We know what you must be thinking: how is this good news?! Going to trial — and bringing so many witnesses — seems like the WORST case scenario, right??

Hang on. There’s more…

While confirming the trial was set for early next year, the judge revealed that the singer and actress WILL be attending mediation simultaneously on their divorce and custody battles. Oh, that’s great! This should at least help them to keep things civil while they sort this out. Maybe they’ll even be able to come to an agreement before things get heated in court??

It’s unclear why the DNCE frontman didn’t turn up for the meeting. A source told ET that the mother of two appeared via Zoom from an apartment Taylor Swift has been loaning her. She was with another friend during the hearing and after the session ended, they went to the Four Seasons and met up with the rest of her lawyers, who were in court.

This drama may be far from over, but this is great progress! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]