Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Welcome Their Baby Girl!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are officially parents!

The Vanderpump Rules gave birth to their baby girl on Thursday, with People revealing the little one’s name as Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. The new parents have yet to announce the news on social media, but we can only imagine their celebratory post is coming!

As you’ll likely recall, the reality TV star’s pregnancy news was initially made public in June by Us Weekly after she was photographed trying to cover her growing bump while grabbing takeout with her then-fiancé in Los Angeles. Days later, Schroeder’s rep Steve Honig confirmed the report AND revealed the pair’s projected due date in a statement:

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

The surprising announcement did much to distract from Schroeder’s big falling out with Bravo at the time. The network had just fired her and VPR co-star Kristen Doute over their past racist actions against former cast member Faith Stowers. The personal and professional fallout was swift, with Stassi losing everything from her brand partnerships to having her Straight Up With Stassi podcast removed from all streaming platforms.

The starlet then opted to retreat from the public eye, only briefly resurfacing weeks later to share a photo of her belly and reveal the gender of her baby. She wrote on Instagram:

“We’re having a baby girl “

Proud soon-to-be-poppa, Clark, followed suit with his own pic and a similar message to followers:

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… ?“She’ll be a motherf**king WOMAN!!!? #thankful”

Apart from a mini-vacation with their old castmates when the Next Level Basic author hit the 20-week mark in her pregnancy, the expectant couple continued to lay low for the most part while awaiting their baby’s arrival. However, in September, Schroeder stepped out to celebrate her co-star Brittany Cartwright‘s baby shower, as seen (below):

The star also sat down for her first interview since the firing with Tamron Hall and admitted she’s done with reality TV for good:

“No, that ship has sailed [on returning to a reality show]. And my life feels very different right now. I think when something like this happens and you get pregnant on top of it, you take inventory of your life and you think what is going to be the best for my future child, and I think getting drunk and starting conflict and misbehaving on a reality show isn’t my journey anymore.”

Another update? She and Beau secretly tied the knot in September, ready to cement their relationship together!

Now, her journey is all about late nights, breastfeeding, changing diapers, and all of the other amazing things that come with motherhood. Wishing her and Beau all the best with their new bundle of joy!! We can’t wait to see pics!

