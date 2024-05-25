Kylie Jenner Can't Pay?? Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals She ‘Always’ Covers Whenever She's Out With Her Insanely Rich BFF!

It’s on Anastasia Karanikolaou whenever she and Kylie Jenner go out!

In videos posted to their social media accounts on Thursday, the best friends showed off their adventure of grabbing a ton of food at Erewhon, In-N-Out, and Crumbl Cookies. While picking out a selection of baked goods at the last stop, Stassie revealed an interesting detail about their friendship! She apparently “always” pays when they are out together! Yeah, you read that right! Kylie — with a net worth of $680 million, per Forbes — has her best friend shell out the cash for things all the time! Why? She “forgets her purse!” Stassie said in the video as she opened her wallet:

“Who pays when we go out? Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has a purse. So, me.”

Seriously?! So that means the social media personality paid the tab all day while they were out! Even at Erewhon! And that place is SUPER expensive! We’re talking outrageously so! It costs $23 alone just to get the new Kendall Jenner smoothie! With the amount of food Kylie and Stassie got, they easily could have racked up a bill of over $100! Damn! Check out their food adventures (below):

Naturally, people had a lot to say about Kylie not paying! Mainly, social media users were stunned that someone as wealthy as Kylie doesn’t pay for both of them! See some of the comments (below):

“the billionare forgetting her purse is UNREAL” “Did you just pay for a billionaires cookies ” “She doesnt have APPLE PAY?” “being friends with a literal billionaire and them forgetting their purse every time ” “That’s why she’s a billionaire, forgets her purse” “Kylie forgetting her purse, how the rich stays rich”

Unless Kylie only “forgets her purse” because those wild internet theories about her going broke are true, and that is why Stassie foots the bill so often! LOLz! But in all seriousness, the reality star must Venmo her bestie back?! Or does she pay her back some other way? We have to know! Because there’s no way she would — as a multimillionaire — let Stassie always shell out the cash and not pay her back, right?

Do you think it is unfair that Stassie “always” pays whenever they go out, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments below!

