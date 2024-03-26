Stephen Colbert Addresses Prince William Affair Joke Backlash Amid Princess Catherine Cancer News -- But Fans SLAM Apology!

Stephen Colbert is (sorta) apologizing for his jokes about Princess Catherine!

As Perezcious readers know, amid speculation about the Princess of Wales’ health and whereabouts, the comedian was seemingly one of the first in the mainstream media to call attention to old rumors that Prince William allegedly had an affair with Rose Hanbury. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley denied the allegations before her lawyers reportedly sent CBS a legal notice “to confirm that the allegation is false,” according to In Touch last week. So, that could’ve forced Stephen’s hand with this new apology!

Related: King Charles ‘So Proud’ Of Kate For Speaking About Cancer Battle

Now that we all know the 42-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer and isn’t really MIA, Stephen owned up about his controversial jokes. He also sent his well wishes to the royal family! During Monday’s episode, the late-night host shared:

“We do a lot of shows, and I tell a lot of jokes, and I tell jokes about a lot of different things — mostly what everybody’s talking about. And for the last six weeks to two months, everybody has been talking about the mystery of Kate Middleton‘s disappearance from public life. And two weeks ago, we did some jokes about that mystery and all the attendant fru-fra in the reporting about that, and when I made those jokes, that upset some people, even before her diagnosis was revealed, and I can understand that.”

But now that he knows what’s really going on with the mother of three, he felt compelled to speak out! He added:

“There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy. I don’t know whether her prognosis is a tragic one … but regardless of what it is, I know, and I’m sure many of you — far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family. Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

See it (below)!

WATCH: A remorseful @StephenAtHome on his The Late Show following his recent jokes about the Princess of Wales and the rumours about her disappearance and marriage.

“I tell a lot of jokes” he says but wishes Kate a “swift and thorough” recovery ???? @colbertlateshow pic.twitter.com/ksZ3DU2ccx — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 26, 2024

Unfortunately for the TV star, not everyone loved the remorseful reflection, writing on X (Twitter):

“no actual apology from Stephen Colbert to Kate Middleton” “Could Stephen Colbert be anymore of a jerk??? This is misleading rambling, NOT an apology of any kind” “Remember despicable Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, John Oliver, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert who poked fun of cancer stricken Kate Middleton. Remember those name in shame” “Screw Stephen Colbert … Poor woman has cancers and these vile human beings for suggesting disgusting stuff. Kate will always be classy and they will always be trash.”

They’re not wrong… it was a bit more of an explanation versus an apology. But does he need to apologize for cracking jokes? Not everyone thinks so! Supporters chimed in:

“Stephen Colbert handled this very well. And I’m glad that he didn’t apologize for his jokes. Because he doesn’t need to. Joking about public figures and what’s happening in the news is part of being a late night host.” “Is remorse in the room with us?? lol. Y’all live in a fantasy world. He said ‘I tell jokes. Good luck Kate .’ Lol good for him for not giving in like the rest of those cowards. We don’t apologize to liars.” “Yeah, that was the perfect tone. Wish you well, but screw the rest of you all as I’ m going to get my jokes off. Good for him.”

Hah! So some very mixed reactions! FWIW, Stephen is far from the only celeb backpedaling on his remarks. Blake Lively, for example, has been one of the conspiracy theorists moved to apologize for joking about Kate’s photoshop controversy before learning of her medical issue. Everyone feels bad now that the truth is out there!

Reactions? Do you think this was a good enough apology from Stephen?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN & The Late Show/YouTube]