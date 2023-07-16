Stepson Of Titanic Sub Billionaire Fired After Offensive Tweets -- He Still Needs 'To Make Money'??

Hamish Harding‘s stepson is facing real-life consequences for his outrageous online behavior!

Brian Szasz, the 37-year-old stepson of the billionaire who lost his life in the tragic Titanic tourism sub implosion, has been causing a lot of uproar with his social media antics. It all started when he attended a Blink-182 concert in California amid the tragedy of his stepfather being reported missing during an OceanGate expedition. He posted an update at the time, saying he was “devastated” but needed to attend the show to “cheer” himself up.

Related: Friend Of Hamish Canceled His Seat Over Safety Concerns!

Still, as you can imagine, the post was met with pretty insane backlash — and things only got weirder from there. He got into beef with Cardi B over ditching his family for the rock show, and then after reactivating his Twitter account last week, he started making some pretty disturbing and awful tweets. From claiming he’d be running for president in 2024 to using the n-word and mocking the transgender community, seriously, why is he still allowed on the platform?! Thanks a lot, Elon…

But even if the new CEO of Twitter won’t do anything about it, the outspoken Szasz is still facing some consequences. In a since-deleted tweet, Szasz said on Thursday he’d been fired from his audio engineering job because of his language on the web:

“My boss fired me for my tweets!”

This news comes just days after he said he had “millions to spare” due to his inheritance from his stepdad’s will. Although, now his tone seems to have changed. In response to a comment saying he didn’t need to work due to his newfound wealth, he claimed:

“I need to make money!”

He also went on to respond to someone else, saying he’d be donating all his inheritance to charity. Later, he claimed he wouldn’t spend any money he “didn’t earn” himself:

“I will never spend a penny I did not earn myself at a job. I’m looking for a job, I’ve had positive work experience at Blockbuster Video.”

We’re not sure if anyone would hire him at this point considering his online history — but hey, maybe he can take a shot at applying for a position at Twitter? They don’t seem to have a problem with him!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Hamish Harding/Instagram/Brian Szasz/Twitter]