Steve Harvey Has Thoughts About The End Of His Daughter's Relationship With Michael B. Jordan!

TBH, we’re still shocked that Lori Harvey and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan opted to go their separate ways.

But while fans of the now-former couple are lamenting the end of their relationship, at least one man — Lori’s dad, radio and TV personality Steve Harvey — has a surprisingly pragmatic take on the whole situation!

Speaking out on the Monday morning episode of his drive-time radio run on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the 65-year-old star first joked that he was still OK even after news of the breakup reached the world:

“I feel fine. I’m fine. I still gotta go to work. I still gotta take care of my family.”

LOLz!

Jokes aside, he did take a more serious look at the situation, and first did what good dads do — explain to the world that he’s got his daughter’s back no matter what:

“I’m team Lori 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

Love to hear that!

Of course, the Family Feud host hasn’t been shy in the past about commenting on Lori’s love life with the Creed actor. And even after the split, it seems like nothing has changed in that regard.

Looking realistically at the aftermath of the young couple’s breakup, Steve explained that so long as both Lori and Michael walk away calmly and look forward to their futures, it’s all good:

“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends… I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do. … He’s still a cool guy from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

That’s true! People do breakup all the time! If the ex-couple is mature about it, and reasonable enough to each other, then it’s just one of those things and you move on from there.

Nevertheless, the morning show host couldn’t resist making one more joke about the situation. Referencing his own relationship history — the West Virginia-born star has been married three times — he wisecracked that maybe Lori had a thing or two to teach him about splitting up:

“I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

Ha!

That’s a good line. In that sense, Lori definitely did well to avoid the courtroom-related aspects of splitting up by getting it done before any legally-binding marriage license came into the picture, we suppose.

What do U think of Steve’s take on his newly-single daughter’s love life, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Family Feud/YouTube/Michael B. Jordan/Instagram]