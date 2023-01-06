Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay In Emotional TikTok!

Living authentically!

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, came out as gay on Thursday! In a sweet TikTok, the 18-year-old revealed the news to his millions of fans while lying on a bed in a grey sweatshirt. He spilled the tea in the caption, writing:

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

Aw!

Related: Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Got A Job As A Lifeguard

He also referenced his beloved character, who has struggled with his own sexuality in the series, teasing:

“I guess I’m more similar to Will Byers than I thought!”

LOLz! Having some fun with the announcement, the Peanuts Movie voice actor also lip-synced to a woman saying:

“You know it never was that serious, it was never that serious, quite frankly we will never be that serious.”

Hah! Ch-ch-check out the video (below)!

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0

Amazing!!

Related: Todd Chrisley Blasts Claims He’s Gay & Had Affair With Ex Associate

There’s nothing better than seeing someone rid themselves of so much fear to live their best life! The TikTok was met with tons of support from Stranger Things fans and celebrities, including NSYNC‘s Lance Bass who wrote:

“Welcome to the fam! Your welcome basket is in the mail.

Others added:

“so proud of Noah Schnapp” “YES BABY” “Atta boy Noah, let that fear go and slay life king” “so happy that a gay person is playing a canon gay character in one of the biggest tv shows in the world.” “the caption omg “

Even Netflix’s Most account on Twitter chimed in:

“congrats, noah schnapp! we’re so happy for you “

Love all the support!!

As mentioned, it was confirmed Noah’s character Will was gay in the fourth season of the Netflix series, when his crush on best friend Mike became a focal point of the plot. Back in July while speaking to Variety, the Hubie Halloween star opened up about why he was hesitant to talk about the development at first, saying:

“Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1. It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc.”

He also felt that not having Will “all of the sudden be gay” was done “beautifully,” explaining:

“They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.”

On why he held off confirming anything, he noted:

“I think it has been tricky. Years ago in Season 1, I didn’t know where the Duffers wanted to go with this character. So I was kind of figuring it out along with the audience. But now that I’ve spoken to them and seen the show, I know what they want to do with it.”

And to think he was also figuring out his own sexuality alongside Will, too! Such a full-circle moment! Many congrats to Noah for coming out, and we are so glad the news was celebrated by his friends, family, and fans!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]