Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Got A Job As A Lifeguard -- And Plans To Attend College!

Can you imagine getting saved in the pool by your favorite actor? It’s like every fangirl’s dream — and it could be a reality for some Stranger Things stans!

In a new interview with Flaunt this week, Noah Schnapp revealed he’s been working as a lifeguard all summer! What?! He’s taking after Billy of all people??

The 17-year-old actor decided to pick up the summer job to bide his time in between filming for his hit show, saying:

“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing.’ I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

You know you’re rich and famous when you think taking a summer job is just for “fun.” LOLz!

Ignoring the fact he’s the face of one of Netflix‘s most-watched shows ever, Noah is also a teenager looking at his future. He’s preparing to head off to the University of Pennsylvania — and no, he won’t be attending online like his co-star Millie Bobby Brown at Purdue University. He’s actually going to be living on campus, with a roommate and everything! He’s decided to study at the business school, explaining:

“I was thinking of going for acting. Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new.”

Just like his co-star (who plans to study Human Services), he thinks broadening his skill set will be both interesting and useful for the future, he shared:

“Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling—she’s kind of learning about other things. I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me.”

A perfect choice considering he’s already started his own snack brand called TBH. Expanding on his interests, the Hubie Halloween star said sustainability is his biggest interest in the field, adding:

“It’s always been a passion of mine — health, and the planet, and being environmentally conscious. It’s always been something I’ve cared about.”

We could definitely use more business majors who care about that!

Noah’s been playing Will Byers on the sci-fi series since 2016, so the idea of him getting to go incognito on a college campus is hard to process!! But it wouldn’t be the first time a big star went to college. Natalie Portman famously took time off to go to Harvard after being one of the biggest child stars ever!

As for what it’s been like growing up on TV, Noah reflected:

“It’s just crazy because I get to watch not only this character, but myself grow up onscreen. Now I’ll be able to always have this archive of me as a 10-year-old actor, and me now, and I’ll be able to show that to my kids, and it’s just crazy that that’ll live there forever.”

Growing up on screen wasn’t easy, though. It posed a serious problem for the show since he and his co-stars were aging faster than their characters on screen.

Addressing the negative consequences of puberty, he mused:

“It was the peak time of change, and puberty and growing up and just everything was changing with all of us, and the directors were just not loving it. And I remember one of the producers coming up to me and telling me, ‘Noah, is there any way you could just speak in a higher tone and just slouch a little bit? Like, we need you to keep that season one innocence that you had.’ That was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. My voice is dropping. I don’t sound young anymore.'”

Fans at his new school are likely going to be surprised when the teen steps on campus, too! While Will might be known as a quiet, D&D-loving friend, Noah is… pretty different:

“I like to snap in and out of it in like two seconds. Will is so separate from me, and just so different for me, which is so fun to play on set. And I love that challenge of putting myself in a completely different set of shoes.”

He’s in for a wild ride at college! Can you believe he’s been living a Hannah Montana kind of double life all this time??

