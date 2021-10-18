Subway Worker Fired After Filming Himself Walking On Food & Placing It On Toilet -- WTF??

This makes a waiter spitting on your food sound appealing!

A Subway employee has been sacked from his job after filming himself doing some truly grotesque things while on the clock!

YouTuber Jumanne posted a series of videos on his social media platforms wreaking havoc behind the counter at a local Subway in Rhode Island, including walking on sandwich toppings and placing some on toilet seats. Proudly branding the videos with his username, the aspiring entertainer didn’t seem ashamed of his actions at all! Instead, he asked for handouts from followers and his idol Meek Mill.

In one video, the New Englander placed tubs of sandwich fillings on the floor then proceeded to step in them! Horrifyingly, he put them back behind the counter as if he was going to serve them to customers! Ewww.

He was also seen placing meat and cheese around the rim of a toilet and taking sips out of multiple Gatorade bottles before returning them to the fridge. In another now-deleted clip, he showed himself taking money from the register while criticizing minimum wage. Things got more strange when, in another instance, he dumped all the toppings and bread onto the floor — even drizzling the mess with sauce! At the end of the clip, the frustrated worker shared:

“This is not what I want to do. See all of this, bro. That’s not what I want for myself. And, you know, I just — I’m ‘bout to put in my two weeks notice.”

He then seemed to claim that these “controversial” videos would help him get out of financial struggles in the future, adding:

“When I do [post these videos], it’s going to be different for me. I really think these videos are gonna go viral.”

While calling out Meek Mill, he asked for the rapper or “anybody that’s in a position to help put me in a better position” to reach out. What the heck?? We get making sandwiches isn’t everyone’s ideal job, but for someone who was “nervous” and desperate to get the gig just two months prior, this odd behavior just doesn’t make sense. And all in hopes of going viral to jump-start a potential rapping career? Not the best plan!

Check out some of the gross videos if you dare:

On Friday, TooFab confirmed Jumanne had been fired from his job. A spokesperson for the company shared:

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas.”

They even double-checked with the franchise owner to confirm the employee had been relieved of his duties:

“While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee’s actions.”

As mentioned, back in August, the content creator shared a candid video about his Subway interview, expressing how “nervous” he was about the opportunity since his criminal past can make it hard to find work. He admitted:

“Today I have a job interview at Subway. I am a little nervous about it because I do have a criminal record, and it is hard to explain what I did and why I did it.”

In the video (above), he included a screenshot of a North Providence Police Department Facebook post from 2019 that shows the young man in a T-Mobile store allegedly stealing electronic equipment.

On the robbery, he mused:

“There’s no justification for what I’ve done, so I just hope that I am able to get the job, and maybe they don’t do a background check.”

It’s unclear if a background check was conducted, but, regardless, his boss took a chance on him, and ultimately that turned out to be a disaster. This isn’t the first time Jumanne has ransacked a store — last year he uploaded a video of himself wearing a CVS uniform while smashing hundreds of items off a shelf in Rite Aid. See for yourself (below).

As view counts would suggest, this isn’t the way to get attention to start a successful career or earn some cash… but it could lead to a potential prison stint. While no charges have been filed against Jumanne, other people have found themselves locked behind bars after tampering with food — which is considered a felony punishable for up to 10 years in Rhode Island if the damage is done with an intent to cause harm.

We’re hoping that Jumanne learned this lesson this time around.

