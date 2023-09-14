Bella Hadid SHAVED Her Head?? LOOK!

Bella Hadid has a bold new look!

In sci-fi centric new pics, the 26-year-old debuted a brave look that has the hair on the back of our necks standing up! …Maybe that was a poor choice of words, because the supermodel is BALD!

For Marc Jacobs’ new fall 2023 Heaven campaign, the signature brunette ditched her brunette locks for a tightly-shaven look as she posed completely nude with an extravagant earring and metallic tentacles coming out of her spine! She can also be seen pictured in a cropped chrome chest plate, matching arm and leg garments, and a futuristic headpiece!

We have to say, the lack of hair REALLY makes her model features stand out! Scroll through the images (below):

But it looks as though the fashion statement wasn’t permanent. She was also photographed getting intimate with a robotic figure while sporting her long locks! So the hair was either a bald cap, computer-enhanced photos, or both.

In a third set, she posed in a short blonde wig alongside a mannequin lookalike:

A woman of many looks!

These jarring photos, of course, mark Bella’s return to modeling after taking time off to focus on her health. And she didn’t disappoint!

