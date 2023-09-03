Summer House’s Paige Desorbo Reacts To Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Breakup!

Paige DeSorbo had a feeling Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke weren’t meant to be.

When the former couple got engaged last year, the 30-year-old reality star questioned during the season 7 reunion of Summer House about how real their relationship actually was:

“I think they’re pretty fake sometimes. I think everything they do is premeditated and planned. I think they just lie, and they spin everything.”

She went on to slam Lindsay for lying “about everything,” which is why she’s on the outs with many of their castmates now. And flash forward months later, news broke on Thursday that Carl “blindsided” Lindsay and called off their engagement on camera. A source told ET:

“Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House.”

So what does Paige have to say? Well, we bet she’s screaming “I told you so” to everyone right now. She’s also taking a moment to publicly boast about predicting this split. A Bravo fan account posted a meme on Instagram Thursday with the caption, “I mean you could blame it on Mercury Retrograde but Paige is a prophet.” In the actual picture, they photoshopped the words “Paige was right at the reunion” onto a sign being held by the viral Seth Phillips wearing sunglasses. The photo also said about Paige:

“She didn’t believe the engagement was authentic and well … here we are with a broken engagement.”

Paige then reacted in the comments section, simply writing:

“Thanks.”

Damn. See the post (below):

Summer House fans quickly blasted Paige for her “unnecessary” gloating about her co-stars’ painful split, writing:

“When you have to prove that you were ‘right’ at the expense of other people’s pain, that’s evil.” “Even if they’re not friends this is just nasty & mean, gloating about another woman’s pain is trash.” “wow. heartless. no matter how you feel about her you have to know that’s rude.” “not cool, at all…wow” “​​Paige is not it. Gloating due to someone’s pain and proud to be ‘right’ is Bethenny frankel vibes” “@paige_desorbo it’s really gross to celebrate someone’s pain with ‘I told you so’s’.”

It’s safe to say people were not a fan of her reaction! However, other users did come to her defense and claimed she was being “sarcastic.” One even wrote:

“I mean she was right and wasn’t being mean for saying thanks.”

She definitely could have said worse than a simple “thanks!” What did you think about Paige’s reaction? Sound off in the comments below.

