Super Bowl 2022: Mickey Guyton Performs The National Anthem!

The Super Bowl has officially started!

And to kick off the festivities, country music breakout star Mickey Guyton performed a beautiful rendition of The National Anthem.

Jhené Aiko also sang America the Beautiful while Mary Mary, accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, performed Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Watch all the performances and get fan reaction (below)!

NBC screwed up momentarily at the very beginning of Aiko’s turn on TV, putting the camera on Guyton, instead. Plenty of Twitter users were quick to catch the f**k-up (below):

Oops!

Things went off without a hitch from there, though.

And then Guyton wowed the crowd with an incredible rendition of the National Anthem (below):

Whoa!

So inspiring!!

