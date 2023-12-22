Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Pic With Glen Powell Amid Reheated Affair Rumors!

Sydney Sweeney continues to fuel those affair rumors…

Perezcious readers know there has been speculation Sydney and Glen Powell had an on-set fling while working on the new romantic-comedy Anything But You. They just looked so very cozy offscreen! The only problem with their rumored romance? They were with other people at the time!

Glen’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, broke up with him — and their relationship reportedly came to an end when he confessed to having an affair following a visit to the set. Ouch! Neither Sydney nor Gigi confirmed the reason — although she did drop some big hints about being betrayed!

Meanwhile, Sydney is engaged to Jonathan Davino. They appeared to hit a rough patch during these rumors, but things seemed to get back on track. But as the co-stars began their press tour for the movie recently? Well, Jonathan and Sydney’s situation could change! The chemistry between her and Glen has been palpable in joint interviews — thus reigniting those affair rumors again! And Sydney appears to have no problem fueling them!

To celebrate Anyone But You hitting theaters, she took to Instagram Thursday to post a picture of her and Glen together. We’re talking about a super sexy snapshot of the co-stars! In the photo, the pair could be seen holding hands while they soaked up some rays on a boat. Sydney wore a floral bikini while the 35-year-old actor showed off his ripped bod in swim trunks. The Euphoria star captioned the post:

“couldn’t imagine doing this movie with anyone but you.. 🙂 @anyonebutyoumovie in theaters now!”

Umm… Talk about a super flirty post! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

If we were Sydney’s fiancé, our eyebrow would be raised so high right now over this post! Oof.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

