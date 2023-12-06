Tamar Braxton & JR Robinson Back Together 2 Months After Calling Off Engagement: ‘I’m Committed To Loving This Woman Forever’

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson are giving their relationship a second chance!

For those who don’t know, the couple first met during the first season of Queens Court. After falling for each other, they got engaged in the finale, which aired in March. Things between Tamar and JR seemed fine for a while following the show. However, their romance shockingly came to an end in October. JR announced that he and the 46-year-old singer were no longer an item, saying:

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person. What happened and why – that’s our private place.”

But this is not the end of their love story! Nope! Two months after calling off the engagement, Tamar and JR have rekindled their relationship! He made the announcement to fans in a lengthy post on Instagram Monday, saying he “needed to heal” in order to see what he lost:

“How deep is your love? How deep is the connection that God provided the way for? How do you handle adversity, heartbreak and healing? Well, I can testify that love hurts, love is beautiful and love is God’s gift to our hearts. But what are we willing to sacrifice and are we willing to fight for it? Are we willing to not give up on our partners no matter what happens? Are we willing to set aside our own egos to protect what is still left of our love? Lots of questions, but the answer is: I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton – and yet, I still needed to heal to see the beauty of our love.”

When their relationship ended, JR admitted he “was angry” and “mad with her,” so he wanted her to feel his pain and “took advantage of people who were ultimately trying to take advantage of me” while he was single. Whoa, what?! He doesn’t go into details about what happened but went on to apologize to anyone he “hurt” with his actions during their separation:

“Hurt people, hurt people. And for that, I take accountability for wanting her to feel some of my pain. The truth is, it really just hurt me in the long run and my healing was what was needed. I’ve never been one to shy away from sharing and being accountable for my high’s and my lows. While I was healing I couldn’t possibly want to be with anyone else, but I’m sure people can resonate with also not wanting to be alone. For anyone that I hurt, I’m sorry. I’m grateful that God saw fit to protect what was truly made for me and that we were able to find our way back to love.”

Ultimately, JR said he’s “committed to loving this woman forever,” concluding:

“I am incredibly touched by how much she fought for me! I’m committed to loving this woman forever and I appreciate all the love and support that have come from our family, friends and supporters!”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

At this time, Tamar hasn’t made a post of her own about their reconciliation. But we hope these two are happy together following the behind-the-scenes drama over these past few months. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you glad Tamar and JR found their way back to each other? Let us know in the comments.

