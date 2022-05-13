Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young Are STILL Doing Damage Control After Soccer Game Spat!

Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young are really trying to present a united front after all the drama that went down this week!

After getting into a tense argument at a kid’s soccer game on Saturday, Christina, Heather, and their husbands Josh Hall and Tarek El Moussa, respectively, have been through the wringer. But on Thursday, they all went into overdrive trying to prove that they are done with their co-parenting problems!

Taking to Instagram, the Flipping 101 star shared a photo of both couples and his daughter Taylor, 11, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina. They were all together to support the young girl at an open house at her school. This comes just days after the exes’ youngest, Brayden, 6, underwent an emergency appendectomy. Reflecting on the importance of showing up for his daughter, Tarek wrote:

“It’s been a rough exhausting week! Bray is starting to feel a little bit better so we made it out to Taylor’s open house tonight. I’m so proud of both of them ”

The Selling Sunset star couldn’t help but share her thoughts on the evening, either, posting the same snapshot while musing on her feed:

“Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co- parenting and doing what’s right it’s been a rough week for all of us. Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest”

Innerestingly, the Christina on the Coast lead shared more information on her page — and she let slide that this co-parenting drama has lasted a lot longer than we initially realized, saying:

“Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes. Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace .”

A few weeks?!

No wonder they’re sick of fighting!

As we reported, the couples got into an argument over the weekend after issues about co-parenting hit a boiling point. In photos released online, the HGTV star was even seen dragging Heather away from Christina in order to control the confrontation! And later, the men were literally nose-to-nose while hashing it out before a soccer coach had to split them up! Yikes!

According to an E! News source, Christina has been upset with the way the real estate agent parents her children. That’s caused Young to feel like she’s not being valued in her role as a step momma, especially considering she “does a lot for the kids.” The insider dished:

“Heather and Christina haven’t been getting along lately and there’s been overall tension between both couples.”

Ever since Brayden’s hospital visit, though, the couples have shown a remarkable amount of compassion for one another and have continually insisted that the past is officially behind them. They said in a joint statement to the outlet:

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

But can they really get over weeks worth of issues that fast?! Or are all these posts just to make them look like one big happy family for the public? For the kids’ sake, we hope they really have figured things out! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

