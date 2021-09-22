Did Tarek El Moussa Infect The Selling Sunset Cast With COVID??

Yikes, y’all! It looks like Tarek El Moussa might have infected the cast of Selling Sunset with coronavirus!

Netflix announced a production shutdown on Tuesday because one cast member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The show will remain shut down for just over two weeks, and the “entire cast and crew will be tested twice this week before resuming production.” It’s unclear which cast member(s) contracted the virus or how they were infected. Of course, we have our suspicions…

Related: COVID Patient ‘Rescued’ From Hospital By Anti-Vaxxers Reportedly Readmitted In ‘Serious Condition’

See, this news broke on the same day as Tarek’s rep revealed he had also been diagnosed with the virus (despite already being vaccinated), telling Us Weekly:

“Tarek recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has had no symptoms.”

Good thing he was vaccinated! This is what we’ve been hearing with most breakthrough infections.

OK, but what do these things have to do with one another? Well, Tarek’s fiancée, Heather Rae Young, is a cast member on the Netflix hit. And last Thursday the couple celebrated her 34th birthday with a dinner party at El Lay’s high-end restaurant Beauty & Essex. Love birds Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who are dating, as well as Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, were all in attendance.

Check out some snapshots of the evening (below).

Looks fun! But we bet they’re regretting the extravagant evening now… It could be that just Heather was infected, but since they were all so close and unmasked indoors, who knows??

We’re sure at least one member of the social media savvy cast will spill eventually…

Related: Wendy Williams Was Reportedly ‘Drinking Every Day’ Before Hospitalization

Even though Tarek may be doing well so far, this could be a very bad situation.

According to his rep, Flipping 101 has also paused production for the time being. Per guidelines, everyone on both TV shows will be tested twice before they can begin filming, and production for the Netflix series won’t start again for at least 15 days. These regular tests are part of the reason El Moussa’s illness was caught despite him having “no symptoms.” The insider added that the engaged couple are both “tested multiple times a week for filming purposes,” sharing:

“Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive. Heather Rae’s tests all came back negative.”

So it def seems like it came from Tarek and not the other way around — right?

Given recent Instagram posts made by Heather, it doesn’t appear the couple is staying away from one another (they were spotted playing with their new puppy outside in a video shared to her story Tuesday), but they are quarantining at home. His representative added:

“He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated.”

To “keep everyone safe,” the Flip or Flop lead won’t begin filming his show until things improve, the rep insisted:

“Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won’t be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete.”

Here’s to hoping everyone on the Selling Sunset and Flipping 101 cast and crew stay healthy! And of course that Tarek and the unnamed cast member get to full health ASAP.

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram]