RHOBH's Taylor Armstrong Says Wendy Williams Outed Her Abusive Marriage Before Camille Grammer!

The Real Housewives are guilty of plenty of pot-stirring, but Taylor Armstrong says there was another cook in the kitchen when it came to revealing the dark reality of her marriage.

As fans of the Bravo franchise know, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer infamously exposed Taylor’s abusive relationship with late husband Russell Armstrong in season two of the series.

But this week, Taylor revealed Camille wasn’t the first person to drop that bombshell publicly: it was none other than Wendy Williams, who called the socialite’s ex “a disgusting man” during a 2011 episode of her talk show.

Related: Real Housewives Cast Members BLAST Brandi Glanville For ‘Weaponizing’ Suicide Of Taylor’s Ex!

The 51-year-old recalled the awkward televised moment during the July 11 episode of the Beyond the Velvet Rope with David Yosef podcast, sharing:

“It was another one of those, like, ‘What?’ Like, I’m on national television—of course I’m going to—I was like, ‘What? No!’ I don’t even know what I said back to her… She was the first person to say it publicly. Of course I denied it because that’s what people do.”

Despite that incident, Taylor said she was also “in shock” when Kelsey Grammer’s ex called out the abusive relationship as well in front of Bravo cameras.

Related: RHOBH‘s Taylor Armstrong On Dating After Ex’s Suicide: ‘I Was Paralyzed’

She explained on the podcast:

“I was in shock, and I don’t even know what my response was, if any, because I just remember sitting there completely stoic, like, I have no idea what to say right now. I remember looking at our field producer, who was standing across from me along with the cameras, and I was in shock. I had no idea what to say.”

Armstrong did, however, know her life was “about to change dramatically,” the author said, adding:

“I could get killed, I could get divorced, or things might completely turn around and this could change my situation. But I knew once I walk out this door, my life truly will never be the same.”

That prediction certainly came to fruition. Taylor filed for divorce in July 2011, and her husband died by apparent suicide a month later. Three years later, she found love again with John H. Bluher, to whom she is still happily married.

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC/Bravo]