Real Housewives Cast Members BLAST Brandi Glanville For 'Weaponizing' Suicide Of Taylor Armstrong's Ex In Heated New Argument!

This Real Housewives dinner party got really out of hand — and that’s saying something!

In Thursday’s all-new episode of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, co-stars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville got into a heated argument that resulted in one of the most offensive clapbacks in the show’s history!

During the dramatic ep, Brandi and Taylor got into a major tiff over the success of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. More specifically, they were debating whether or not Brandi joining the series as a “friend” in Season 2 impacted its success.

As Perezcious readers might know, Brandi was featured as a friend on RHOBH in Season 2 before she was promoted to a lead cast member through Season 5. She also appeared as a guest on seasons 6, 9, and 10. Taylor was also an OG RHOBH star, starring as a main cast member on seasons 1 – 3 and as a guest until Season 6. So they each have a long history with each other and the show.

As one of the original housewives, Taylor was reasonably pissed to hear Brandi taking all the credit for the show’s success, calling her a “little cinnamon stick in an actually successful pot of water.” LOLz! What kind of insult is that?!

Here’s where things took a turn for the worse. Later in the argument, the 49-year-old Drinking and Dating author went WAY too far when she called out the death of Taylor’s husband. For those who don’t know, Russell Armstrong died by suicide in 2011 in the way of their marriage’s collapse. In July of that year, the 51-year-old filed for divorce citing physical abuse as the reason for the split. One month later, her husband was dead.

Seemingly referencing Russell’s dramatic passing, Brandi shouted during the confrontation:

“Were you successful? ‘Cause your husband …”

Geez. The rest of her insult appeared to be cut off with her dialogue picking back up with:

“I don’t think that’s successful.”

Yikes! Now that is just plain insensitive!

On why she felt the need to bring Taylor’s ex-husband into the conversation, Brandi added:

“Because she’s coming after me!”

Taylor, for her part, claimed she was “not coming” for her. As to be expected, a few of the other Housewives at the dinner table reacted strongly to Brandi’s low blow in confessionals, including The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson who said:

“Brandi just went way too low.”

RHOC star Tamra Judge added:

“Now she’s just throwing s**t.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille was similarly turned off by the remark, calling it “the most disgusting thing to say.” RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley noted:

“She’s weaponizing death.”

RHOA lead Phaedra Parks wasn’t thrown off by the shady clapback, however, saying:

“Anyone throwing a rock at Brandi should expect five bullets to come back.”

Damn! We know Brandi can be harsh but was this really necessary?! Dorinda tried to stand up for Taylor by pointing out exactly why bringing up Russell’s death in an argument was not cool — though she might have taken things too far, too!

The 57-year-old (who is also a widow) tried to frame the comment in a way Brandi might be able to relate to better, wondering how Brandi would feel if one of her sons (Jake, 15, and Mason, 19) had died and someone brought it up. Brandi and the other women were not happy with that analogy either! The upset momma argued during a confessional:

“What are you doing, Dorinda? This isn’t your fight and how f**king dare you?”

But at the dinner party itself, the discussion was over. Brandi got up and abruptly left as a result of Dorinda’s comment (so it kinda seems like Dorinda proved her point). What a mess! Thoughts on this? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube]