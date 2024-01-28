Taylor Swift Bought HOW MUCH Champagne To Party With Travis Kelce After This Weekend's Game?!

Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates are going to have an amazing time on Sunday night… if they can manage to win their Sunday afternoon game.

In just a few hours, the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland. The winner of that must-see playoff matchup will go on to play in the Super Bowl in two weeks. And of course, Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift will be in attendance to see it all go down at M&T Bank Stadium for the Chiefs’ road matchup.

The superstar singer also came prepared!! According to the US Sun, Taylor has apparently ordered an unbelievable $70,000 worth of champagne for Travis’ pals to enjoy after the playoff battle! SEVENTY GRAND?! We sure hope they win!! Otherwise that’s going to be a lot of champagne going to waste… or being swallowed down in sorrow!!

Per that outlet, the crooner ordered ten bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal at a whopping $2,800 per bottle. She also has 30 bottles of Dom Perignon Rose 2006 on hand, too — priced at $1,400 per bottle. All told, there will be about 40 guests at the party Swift is planning to hold for Travis and pals after the game, per the news org. Forty expensive bottles, forty guests… yeah, things are going to get CRAZY! LOLz!

An insider spoke to the US Sun about it, saying:

“Taylor and her team want to get ready for the possibility of the Chiefs writing another page in their fantastic recent history. One more step and it could be the Super Bowl once again for Travis and co! As everyone could see in Buffalo, they like to party, they like to have fun and everyone in Travis’ family is expected to be back together at the stadium in Baltimore so it’s great to have everything ready for a possible big party if they clinch their ticket for the Super Bowl.”

All that sounds great! Of course, it’s much easier said than done. The Ravens are the best team in the AFC, they are at home in Baltimore for this one, and their quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the best and smartest players in football. Then again, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is pretty damn good, too. And we know what Travis brings to the table! So who knows what’s gonna happen! But one thing is for certain: Taylor is ready for a BIG blowout if the Chiefs can put up a big victory on Sunday afternoon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your takes on Taylor’s big purchase down in the comments (below)!

