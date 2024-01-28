Justin & Hailey Bieber Hold Hands Out On Beverly Hills Date Night Amid Marriage Trouble Rumors!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went out and about this weekend… marriage trouble rumors be damned!

As we’ve been reporting this month, recent public sightings of the pop star and his supermodel wife have caused consternation for fans who are concerned that marriage troubles might be looming behind the scenes for the pair. But judging by a Friday night move the duo made in Beverly Hills, they look VERY MUCH together! So, no problems here then?!

This all went down late on Friday evening. The Canadian-born pop star and the Rhode Beauty founder stepped out for a late-night date night at dinner in Beverly Hills. Their choice of spot was Funke, a high-end Italian restaurant there. And it looks like they had quite the night out!

Paparazzi cameras were waiting for them when they got done with their meal. As Justin and Hailey stepped out of the restaurant, they were spotted dressed well and carrying a bag with some dinner leftovers. Per the photos, the 29-year-old crooner had on a chambray button-down shirt and paired it with a black backwards hat and a green jacket with a brown collar. Meanwhile, his 27-year-old wife rocked a classic long, black leather trench coat that was belted at her waist. She had jeans on below, and wore red boots to tie together the outfit.

But the big news here is that they were holding hands the whole way down the side street!! So, marriage troubles or not, they were at least making it a point to get physically close for this big outing!!

You can see the full thing for yourself (below):

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber look totally loved up as they hold hands while leaving swanky restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills after a date night https://t.co/4PcSOgTXuE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 27, 2024

Death to all that marriage drama?! Nothing the matter anymore?? Share your takes (below) with what you think about where Justin and Hailey stand right now, Perezcious readers!

