How Taylor Swift Reacted To Getting Booed At Sunday's Chiefs Game!

Taylor Swift once again cheered on her man Sunday. But this time was… a little different.

Usually the Me singer visits Travis Kelce on his home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but this time she was watching the Chiefs play away. And the New England Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts were a touch less receptive to her presence!

When the jumbotron showed Tay and her entourage — including her dad Scott, fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes, and pal Alana Haim — football fans audibly booed! See what we mean (below):

You can get a better idea of what it sounded like from deep in the Patriots section in this video captured by a fan:

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

So how did she react? Well, she kind of shook it off — but it’s clear she noticed. She sort of shrugged, like, “what are ya gonna do?” At one point she turned to Brittany and said something that fans have interpreted through lip-reading as:

“I knew it was coming.”

Though maybe it’s “We” knew it was coming, as she’s talking to the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who might also expect Patriots fans to boo her? Tay did, of course, know this was coming. She actually addressed the football fandom not liking her being on camera in her Time Person of the Year profile, explaining:

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Seems like she had awareness this time! Maybe that’s just testament to how loud the Patriots fans get?

In any case, Swifties were more outraged than Tay was, posting:

“taylor being booed at the chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous…. people need to relearn how to be decent human beings” “If I were the owner of the Patriots I would be embarrassed that our fans are so cruel and immature.” “they are BOOING HER?! Swiftie’s get in the car it’s combat time” “the level of unemployed you have to be to boo taylor swift for attending a football game…”

Though some tried to explain that’s just football…

“She wasn’t booed at home at a Chiefs game. She was at the Patriots stadium. Of course she got booed” “Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It’s not personal.”

Yeah, seems pretty normal for football fans. Not saying it’s great, but you know, part of sports, right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was the hate directed at Taylor? Or just at Chiefs fans??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/WCVB/YouTube.]