Taylor Swift Couldn't Stop Blushing Over THIS Travis Kelce Reference During Eras Tour France Show! Aww!

Taylor Swift just can’t stop blushing while thinking about Travis Kelce — even when he isn’t around!

As we’re sure you’ve heard already, the 34-year-old had a magical night in Lyon, France at her latest The Eras Tour stop. Between a massive rainstorm, the magical new The Tortured Poets Department set, and a surprise song mashup that no one saw coming, it was a show for the books. And even if TK couldn’t be there physically, his girl still had him on her mind!

During the already legendary downpour, Tay Tay did a surprise song mashup of You’re On Your Own Kid from her Midnights album with Fifteen from her 2008 record Fearless. Of course, a lot has changed since the early ’00s for Mz. Swift — so, certain lyrics aged pretty wildly! One lyric in particular, though, almost felt like it was foreshadowing her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star. In Fifteen, the songstress croons:

“In your life, you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.”

Well, it seems like dating that boy on the football team turned out to be pretty great! And it showed on her face! While she sang this specific line, Tay couldn’t stop grinning and blushing — and even laughing a little. Her giddiness was just infectious! See the clips of her singing (below):

taylor performing fifteen with her natural curls while dating the boy on the football team is something that is so special to me pic.twitter.com/LG43VzmElQ — marcus ???????????? (@watchedithappen) June 2, 2024

Aww!

So sweet! She’s absolutely glowing! And it’s so cool that she called how her love life would turn out 16 years before it actually played out! Incredible! Reactions to this moment, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

