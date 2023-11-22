The NSFW Reason Taylor Swift Is Into Travis Kelce, According To Nikki & Brie Garcia (FKA The Bella Twins)

Is this the real reason Taylor Swift is infatuated with Travis Kelce?!

Swifties know the couple seems to be getting very serious despite beginning their relationship only a few months ago. In fact, things have moved so fast between them that they’re already dropping the L-word and planning their “long-term” future together! While many are obsessed with Travis and Taylor as a couple, some have been skeptical and even have no clue why she likes the athlete so much.

But for those who’ve been questioning the romance, Nikki and Brie Garcia (formally known as The Bella Twins — a name they no longer use after leaving the WWE) have a theory for you — and it’s totally NSFW! In a video posted on TikTok by DailyMail.com, the sisters weighed in on the relationship between the 33-year-old singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

They think Taylor is so into Travis because he’s so strong he must be able to manhandle her — unlike the pretty boys she’s been with before! Nikki said:

“She’s, like, so in love. It’s ’cause she finally has a real man, like how he grabs her and throws her around, like girl, yeah.’”

And just so it’s clear to fans, Brie clarified that her sibling “specifically” meant throwing her around in the bedroom! Nikki chimed in, saying:

“Well I’m sure he throws her around in the bedroom. I mean, come on.”

Ultimately, Nikki believes Taylor has such a “strong energy” that requires a “real man” who can “handle” her. Beyond their bedroom activities, she definitely needs someone who can deal with her world, considering she is one of the biggest celebs right now. That’s a fair guess, for sure! Whether Travis can handle that part of her life, we’ll have to wait and see!

As for the bedroom stuff, well… We’ll leave that speculation for the Garcia twins and our comments section! Watch the video (below):

Do you agree with Nikki and Brie, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

