The View Call Out Travis Kelce 'Red Flags' In Taylor Swift Romance -- He's ‘Hiding’ Something?!

Some of the ladies of The View aren’t convinced Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are endgame!

This week, the 34-year-old football player shared more insight into how he and the pop star began dating in an interview with WSJ Magazine. While Swifties loved the amount of details they got about the couple’s relationship, for others? It left a bad taste in their mouths!

During Tuesday’s episode of the daytime staple, the hosts discussed Travis’ wide-ranging interview with WSJ Magazine – and a few of them picked up on some major “red flags” from it that created some concerns about his intentions with Taylor! Sunny Hostin said:

“Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then? For me, I want to know the good, the bad, and the ugly up-front.”

Huh. That sounded to us like he was just nervous. But the former federal prosecutor interprets it as cracks…

Related: Taylor & Travis Have Already Started Saying The L-Word!

The 55-year-old television personality went on to explain how she feels the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is censoring himself and “sending in his representative so that he doesn’t offend [Swift] in any way.” But as Sunny sees it, that’s not how one builds a lasting relationship with someone. She added:

“That’s not real life. Like, people offend you sometimes and they make you upset.”

Sunny wasn’t the only one who had alarm bells going off! Sara Haines thought the biggest “red flag” from the interview had been when Travis “admitted to thinking about retirement” and shared that he “‘thinks about it nonstop more than anyone could ever imagine.’” Based on this confession, she feels the athlete could be using the 33-year-old singer to help his post-retirement career! She explained:

“He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift land, and I think that if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely.”

When Joy Behar questioned if Sara was implying Travis “wants to retire to live off of her,” she clarified she didn’t mean it that way:

“No, he has millions, but he’s, like, on a podcast, he likes comedy. I think he’s looking for a second act.”

It’s a valid concern for someone as famous as Taylor. She always must be worried about, well… gold diggers and clout-chasers, frankly. But we really hate to think that Travis would use her to boost his career, especially given how much she seems to have fallen head over heels for him. Innerestingly enough, though, he had an unlikely supporter. Joy, who previously told Taylor to dump Travis for some “disparaging” tweets about women, defended him, saying:

“He was very sexist in his high school years. But I give him a little bit of credit because she’s a major star and he seems to not be intimidated by that.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also was in Travis’ corner, saying what she likes most about the podcast host is that he was “pursuing” the Grammy winner.

Hmm. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Sunny and Sara? Did Travis’ interview raise some “red flags” for you? Or are people just reading into it? Sound OFF in the comments. You can also watch the entire discussion (below):

[Image via Chariah Gordon/Instagram, The View/YouTube]